Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) Shares Down 2.8%

Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) shares fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33, 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Dogs of the World ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.36% of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

