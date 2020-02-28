Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.00 ($2.13) and last traded at A$2.99 ($2.12), 61,824 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.98 ($2.11).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.96. The firm has a market cap of $486.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28.

About Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF)

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

