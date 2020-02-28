Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $732.5-746.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.83 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.
Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.52. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
