Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $732.5-746.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.83 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.52. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.