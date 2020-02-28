Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

CIB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 370,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 522.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

