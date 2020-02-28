Bank of America Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,354,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $15,517,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,338,000 after buying an additional 780,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,622,000 after buying an additional 774,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

