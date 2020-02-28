Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Receives C$25.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABX. Accountability Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.