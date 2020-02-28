Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

