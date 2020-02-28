BitTube Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $6,433.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00804632 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001958 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 240,510,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

