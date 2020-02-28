Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a sector weight rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

BSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 949,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

