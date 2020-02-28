BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 15.67%.
TCPC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.