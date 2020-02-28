BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 15.67%.

TCPC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

