BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading 17.2% Higher

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) traded up 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.25, 4,127,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 904,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.