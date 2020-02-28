Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

BDRBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 639,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,121. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

