Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Brinx Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BNXR)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 2,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR)

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

