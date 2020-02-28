Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $61.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,617,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,422. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.