Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.60.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. 1,322,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

