Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $13.83

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 1,243,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 166,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $282.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.