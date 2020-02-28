Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Down 7.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:BHLL) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 567 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,810% from the average session volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho.

