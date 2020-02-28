Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 623,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAST. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

