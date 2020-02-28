CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s share price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.56, 3,625 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

About CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.