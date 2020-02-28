Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Castlight Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.05.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 753,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,233 shares of company stock valued at $165,328. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

