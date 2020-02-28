Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $346,239.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

