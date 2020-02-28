Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Hits $11.40 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $77,606.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex and ABCC. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,888,997,557 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, GOPAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

