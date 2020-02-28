CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $233.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $214.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of CME stock traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.39. 3,940,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,265. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

