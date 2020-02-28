Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million.

FIX stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 433,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

