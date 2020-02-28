Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 1.05%. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,454. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTG. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

