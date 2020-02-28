Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) Trading 25% Higher

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $884,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Contagious Gaming Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

