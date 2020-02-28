Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50 to $7.70 EPS.

CW traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.06. 385,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

