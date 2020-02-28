D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.81.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. 7,207,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,569. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.