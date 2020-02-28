Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 278,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 0.92. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,920.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.