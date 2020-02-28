Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.