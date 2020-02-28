Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.04. 850,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

