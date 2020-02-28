Digix Gold Token Price Tops $50.46 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $50.46 or 0.00569570 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $36,837.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,542 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.