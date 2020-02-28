Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 480,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,200. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

