Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 233,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,890. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

