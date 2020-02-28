Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dycom Industries updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.09-0.08 EPS and its Q1 guidance to (0.09)-0.08 EPS.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. 1,698,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,043. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

