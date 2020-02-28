Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS.
NYSE:DEA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
