Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.