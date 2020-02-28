Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report $439.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.70 million to $450.00 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $411.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $43.95. 701,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.