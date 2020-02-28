Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NYSE:EV traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 701,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.