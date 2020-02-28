eBoost Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $148,685.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00706437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000321 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

