Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Announces Earnings Results

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of -0.83.

A number of research firms have commented on EIDX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

