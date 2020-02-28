Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.50, approximately 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

Elah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

