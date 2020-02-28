Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Announces Earnings Results

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 61,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $521.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

