Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Issues Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 7,299,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

