Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

Equitable stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 7,299,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $27.30.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

