Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.
Equitable stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 7,299,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $27.30.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.