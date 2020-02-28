Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 30,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

