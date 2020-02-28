Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSO. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 850,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

