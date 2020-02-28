Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 548,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,413. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.12. Exterran has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

