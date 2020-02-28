Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.03-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $675.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.63. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

