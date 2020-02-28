Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.03-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.27 million.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $675.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.63. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.
In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
