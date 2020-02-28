Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.37.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 48,089,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,911,205. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

