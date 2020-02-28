Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.37.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 48,089,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,911,205. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.