Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,470. The company has a market cap of $764.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 832,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,749,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $525,090. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

